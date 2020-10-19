Foxy Shazam Announces New Album Burn and Shares New Song “The Rose”

Home News Aaron Grech October 19th, 2020 - 6:44 PM

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Rock band Foxy Shazam have announced a new studio album Burn, which is set for independent release on December 11. The band have also shared a new single from the upcoming project called “Rose.”

“Rose” is a triumphant alternative rock track, that sounds equally nostalgic as it does fresh. Frontman Eric Nally’s anthemic vocals are performed with awe inspiring confidence throughout the song’s chorus, while taking a more soulful approach during the track’s verses. The instrumental adds onto these soulful elements, with an infectious bassline during the song’s bridge and a slight rhythmic groove that fit in well with its power pop guitar chords.

The single’s cover art shows tangles rose thorns, that are meant to symbolize how worthwhile aspirations must be earned. “We chose not to have the flower petals shown in the art but rather the stem and thorns to depict nothing worth having comes easy,” Nally explained in a press release.

This upcoming album is set to be Foxy Shazam’s first record in six years, following the release of Gonzo. While this record was conceived with the band all in the same room, this album was recorded from the artists in different locations, including the London Bridge and Mundon Canyon studios in Washington, the The LodgeKY studio in Kentucky.

This is the band’s second single from the project, following “Dreamer” which was released back in August. According to Nally, this track dealt with the themes of nature and stood as one of his “first conscious attempts to express this invisible force.”

Burn track list

1. Burn

2. Dreamer

3. Doomed

4. Dreamscape 2020

5. Never Ever

6. In My Mind

7. S.Y.A.A.F.

8. Into The Wild

9. Suffering

10. The Rose

