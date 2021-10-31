Foxy Shazam Announce New Album The Heart Behead You For February 2022 Release Alongside First Live Shows Since 2014

Home News Megan Heenan October 31st, 2021 - 11:03 AM

Eclectic rock band Foxy Shazam has just announced their upcoming tour dates, the first of any since 2014, for their newest album The Heart Behead You. Coinciding with the album’s scheduled release date for Valentine’s Day 2022, the tour kicks off on February 12 in the band’s hometown of Cincinnati.

The debut video vignette for “I’m In Love” has a slower feel to it, but is nonetheless in line with the band’s signature sound that can be heard in “The Rose” and “Dreamer.” The band self-recorded a large portion of their seventh album at a multi-use space outside of Cincinnati, and the rest was recorded in a studio they had built on a stage.

The nine-track album is highly anticipated as fans eagerly await to not just hear the new record, but see them performed live during their long-awaited tour. The album’s theme centers around love and with the release dates being in time for Valentine’s Day, it will without a doubt have been worth the wait.

Winter 2022 Hidden Treasure Tour Dates

2/12 – Cincinnati, OH – Icon Music Center

2/18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Varsity Theater

2/19 – Chicago, IL – The Concord Music Hall

2/20 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

2/22 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

2/23 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

2/25 – Harrisburg, PA – Phantom Power

2/26 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Photo Credit: Owen Ela