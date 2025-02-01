The Kooks Announce New Album Never/Know for May 2025 Release, Share Title Track

Home News Cristian Garcia February 1st, 2025 - 2:37 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

British indie rock band The Kooks have announced their highly anticipated seventh studio album, Never/Know, set for release on May 16, 2025, via Virgin EMI Records. Alongside the album announcement, the band has shared the title track, “Never/Know,” giving fans a first taste of their latest sonic evolution.

Following 2022’s 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark, Never/Know finds The Kooks embracing a refined yet adventurous sound that blends their signature Britpop-infused melodies with fresh, modern production. According to frontman Luke Pritchard, the album explores “the duality of certainty and doubt, how love and life teeter on the edge of knowing and never knowing.”

“Never/Know,” the lead single, delivers a shimmering indie-pop anthem filled with jangly guitars, infectious grooves, and wistful lyricism. The song leans into dreamy synth textures and crisp percussion, while Pritchard’s distinctive vocals carry an air of longing, singing: “You never know when the tide will turn, you never know if the fire will burn.” Fans of the band’s classic hits like “Naïve” and “She Moves in Her Own Way” will find familiar warmth in the melody, while the track’s polished, atmospheric production signals an exciting new direction.

Never/Know Tracklist:

Never Know Sunny Baby All Over The World If They Could Only Know China Town Compass Will Fracture Tough At The Top Arrow Through Me Echo Chamber Let You Go Talk About I

