The Kooks & Lovelytheband Team Up For Collaborative New Single “Jeanie”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to NME, the Kooks and Lovelytheband have released a new single titled “Jeanie.” The song is a great mix of indie rock and synth-pop. It combines wondrous guitars with dreamy electronic sounds and we would expect nothing less from this collaboration! The song begins with a catchy synth line that sets the tone for the electrifying track.

When it comes to the lyrics “Jeanie” explores the complications of topics such as love and longing. The lyrics make it seem as if the singer is drawn to someone who is emotionally distant and can’t reciprocate, which can be heard in the line, “But you don’t want to change me, I know it’s just a game.” There’s a realization that the connection may not be as deep as it feels. The song exemplifies the difficult emotions that come with a one-sided relationship, where desire and consciousness of pain. With its chorus and reflective mood, “Jeanie” shows the feelings of modern romance, displaying both bands’ ability to create catchy music that their audiences may be able to relate to.

This is The Kooks first release since their 2022 album Ten Tracks to Echo in The Dark which showcased their song “Cold Heart.” It is no doubt that they have always been amazing in the music industry as we can recall from their incredible performance at The Hollywood Palladium in March of this year.