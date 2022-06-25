The Kooks Debut Dance-Inducing New Single “Cold Heart”, Ten Tracks To Echo In The Dark Out July 22

Home News Finneas Gregory June 25th, 2022 - 10:35 PM

Popular British indie-pop band, The Kooks have recently released a brand new single “Cold Heart”, from their upcoming album Ten Tracks To Echo In The Dark, which is due to release on July 22nd. Their new single, “Cold Heart”, which was released on June 23rd alongside an eye-catching lyrics video, is an upbeat number mixing The Kooks recognizable indie-pop sound with some experimental electronica motifs.

In a press release, frontman Luke Pritchard discussed the unique sound of “Cold Heart” stating: “Musically it was fun to incorporate some new progressive sounds to the mix but with the DNA of the band we’ve always had. We wanna make people dance with this one.”

Additionally, Pritchard also included some insight into the meaning behind the song’s cryptic lyrics, stating: “The song is about reaching forgiveness and humour when you finally have some perspective.”

The Kooks new album, Ten Tracks To Echo In The Dark, set to release on July 23rd, is their first in nearly four years since their 2018 record Let’s Go Sunshine. The album is the result of several years of creative effort. During this time, The Kooks partially relocated to the German city of Berlin for inspiration and collaborated with several noteworthy artists. Though this wouldn’t be for long, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the group to return to the United Kingdom where they eventually finished the album.

Ten Tracks To Echo In The Dark Track list

1. “Connection”

2. “Cold Heart”

3. “Jesse James”

4. “Closer”

5. “Sailing On A Dream”

6. “Beautiful World”

7. “Modern Days”

8. “Oasis”

9. “25”

10. “Without A Doubt”

With a close release date, and an impressive new single, fans of The Kooks, are sure to be eagerly anticipating July 22nd, and the imminent release of their new album Ten Tracks To Echo In The Dark.