Pallbearer Unveils Trippy Video For “Mind Burns Alive”

Doom metal legends Pallbearer have just released their anticipated fifth album Mind Burns Alive (via Nuclear Blast Records). So far, Mind Burns Alive has been well-received by critics and listeners, with some calling it the “most radical to date” and “a logical and wholly satisfying successor to Forgotten Days”. Keeping up with the album’s momentum, Pallbearer have released the video for their second single “Mind Burns Alive”, the same name as that of the album.

Directed by Dan Almasy, the video plays out a sequence of colors that contrast with the imagery of the band playing in the studio, with each segment of the song utilizing a different shade of the same color, creating a psychedelic ambient experience. Musically, its plays with the listeners expectations, utilizing the quiet-loud dynamic to switch between vivid dream pop to dreary distorted post-metal, the band has followed through with their intention to produce songs that according to what guitarist Brett Campbell told Speakeasy PR: “These songs are a deeper exploration of dynamics and sonic color than anything we have done up to this point. . . true heaviness comes from emotional weight, and sometimes sheer bludgeoning isn’t the right approach to getting a feeling across.”

In another statement from Speakeasy PR, Campbell shares more his thoughts that that lead to the direction of the album:

“This album is everyone who has ever felt overcome by life’s negative turns, for those who have watched people you care about degrade into the shadows of themselves. For those who search for something to believe in, and come up wanting. This world is hard; it will eat you up, and we mist lift each other up in order to make it through.”

Mind Burns Alive, the fifth album from Pallbearer, is available now via Nuclear Blast Records.

Watch the video for “Mind Burns Alive” below: