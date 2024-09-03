Ride’s Mark Gardener & A Shoreline Dream Share New Video For “Written In Dust”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 3rd, 2024 - 5:07 PM

Riding the beautiful wave of co-creation with Ride frontman Mark Gardner, Colorado post punk trailblazers A Shoreline Dream has released “Written In Dust,” a reverie-laced trip experience from their new Whitelined album. As a whole, Written In Dust” is fantastic by how the instrumentation brings a beautiful mix of pop and light rock vibes, while the vocal performance serenade the ears with fabulous harmonies.

While talking about the song, band member Ryan Policky says: “Written in Dust’ brought me back to early A Shoreline Dream days. Creating a visual representation to a dream state about how memories are clouded by technology and blurred moments of feeling abandoned and forgotten. Shooting the primary scenes with an actor I’ve been working with on my short horror films in Denver, while interplaying scenes from a recent trip to Salem and Maine, the whole thing is as cloudy and hazy as the dreams I have every single night.”

The artist adds: “Working with Mark Gardener on the single brought this whole new perspective to the theme, as his lyrics are filled with hope and became a guiding light to the piece. Finishing off the video with clips he sent over while in Prague brought it all together, seeing as the Czech Republic is the homeland to my surname, and also where our first release on vinyl has been manufactured.” It’s as if it all happened for a reason higher than just making new music. Like it was a calling to keep the dream alive no matter what horrible things are thrown at me.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva