David Guetta Shares New Music Video For “Forever Young” Featuring Alphaville and Ava Max

Lauren Rettig January 23rd, 2025 - 8:19 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

David Guetta’s feel-good anthem “Forever Young” – with samples from Alphaville’s 80s classic and Ava Max’s added vocals – catches the spotlight in a heartwarming new video celebrating the viral love it sparked on TikTok in 2024. The video captures the single’s life-affirming themes of growing old yet feeling young, living in the moment and taking life as it comes. It also pays tribute to its TikTok virality by showcasing hundreds of user-generated content from creators and influencers worldwide, soundtracked by the audio of “Forever Young.” Heartwarming clips from Glen Fontein, Ashley Keno, Cash And Katie, Chulli Pink, Gia Nina, Grandad Joe, Mitchy Katawazi and more, paired with iconic footage from Guetta’s legendary career.

The story of “Forever Young” began on TikTok. With 3 million TikTok creations last year, the track became a favorite among creators, earning the title of WMG’s biggest TikTok song of 2024 with over 100 million streams worldwide. The single has reached #12 in the US Airplay Charts and #2 in the European Airplay charts, totalling 5 billion Radio impressions across 200,000 radio plays. Guetta reimagined Alphaville’s “Forever Young” in 2024 – adding another chart-topper to his discography after “Lighter” with 5 Seconds of Summer – enlisting the help of Ava Max (“Sweet but Psycho,” “Kings & Queens”) to add her powerhouse vocals to the EDM anthem; Max rounded off her year with holiday single “I Wish” in December.

The new music video for “Forever Young” kickstarts a huge 2025 for two-time GRAMMY winner David Guetta, certified global icon of dance music.

