Ava Max Releases New Holiday Song “1 Wish”

Pop sensation Ava Max has officially embraced the holiday spirit with her latest release, “1 Wish.” The upbeat and heartwarming track first premiered on October 31st, but the holiday song was perfectly timed to add a festive touch to playlists worldwide during the holiday season. Known for her infectious pop hits like “Sweet but Psycho” and “Kings & Queens,” Ava Max continues to demonstrate her versatility and ability to connect with listeners on a personal level.

To watch the official lyric video click here:

“1 Wish” combines Ava’s signature powerhouse vocals with shimmering production elements, creating a song that feels both modern and nostalgic. The lyrics revolve around a simple yet heartfelt holiday wish: the desire for love and togetherness during the season. Fans have already praised the song’s catchy melody and poignant message, calling it a perfect addition to their holiday traditions.

The song arrives as Ava Max continues to ride high on the success of her recent album, “Diamonds & Dancefloors,” which has solidified her status as a pop powerhouse. “1 Wish” showcases a softer side of the artist, blending holiday charm with her signature style.

Fans can stream “1 Wish” on all major music platforms, and the accompanying lyric video is now available on Ava Max’s official YouTube channel. The visual features twinkling lights and snowy landscapes, perfectly complementing the song’s festive vibe.

The song marks the first release for Max since her collaboration with Tiesto on their song, The Motto.

As the holiday season reaches its peak, Ava Max’s “1 Wish” is poised to become a standout anthem for celebrations around the globe. Whether you’re decking the halls or cozying up by the fire, this heartfelt track promises to spread cheer and warmth.