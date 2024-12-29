Close Enemies Featuring Tom Hamilton Of Aerosmith Announce Winter 2025 U.S. Tour Dates, Record Deal & Debut Single

Home News Lauren Rettig December 29th, 2024 - 12:43 PM

Consequence reports that Aerosmith’s bassist Tom Hamilton’s new band, Close Enemies, has created a record with TLG|ROCK in light of a January 2025 US tour. The tour will have Hamilton and company playing numerous City Winery venues, starting with a show on January 8 at Philadelphia City Winery and running through January 29 at St. Louis City Winery. Ticket info for most shows can be found on the respective websites for each venue.

Meanwhile, the band will drop its debut single, “Sound of a Train,” on January 17 whilst on tour. A full-length album is also in the works.

“We’re really excited to be working with TLG/Virgin on the release of the Close Enemies record!” Hamilton said in a press release. “They’re genuinely as excited about putting it out as we are! Can’t wait to see what happens!”

Added Denny Sanders, CEO of TLG|Rock (a part of The Virgin Music Group): “My good friend Andy Gallagher of the band Overhaul sent me the music. I absolutely loved it, then to find out who’s in the band, well that was just icing on the cake. We are all thrilled here at TLG to be working with Close Enemies.”

Hamilton announced the formation of Close Enemies back in September. The lineup is completed with drummer Tony Brock (The Babys, Rod Stewart), touring vets Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow, Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, as well as singer Chasen Hampton.

With his new band, Hamilton looks like he’ll be keeping busy now that Aerosmith has retired from touring due to Steven Tyler’s vocal complications. Hamilton previously said that he “can’t imagine” Aerosmith hitting the road with a replacement singer.

Close Enemies 2025 Tour Dates

01/08/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Philadelphia City Winery

01/09/2025 – New York City, NY – City Winery NYC

01/10/2025 – Boston, MA – Boston City Winery

01/11/2025 – Boston, MA – Boston City Winery

01/14/2025 – Manchester, NH – The Rex Theater

01/23/2025 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

01/25/2025 – Nashville, TN – Nashville City Winery

01/28/2025 – Chicago, IL – Chicago City Winery

01/29/2025 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis City Winery

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara