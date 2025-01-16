Ethel Cain’s “#KillMoreCEOs” Post Criticized On Fox News

Home News Clare Gehlich January 16th, 2025 - 7:07 PM

Singer-songwriter Ethel Cain has created controversy following an Instagram story using the hashtag #KillMoreCEOs, according to Stereogum. The post, which comes a week after the release of her second album, Perverts, on Jan. 8, was discussed during a segment on FOX’s The Big Weekend Show. The show, which airs live every Saturday and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, featured host Anita Vogel remarking, “A popular singer among Gen Z is hitting all the wrong notes after calling for mass killings of CEOs.”

Co-host Jason Chaffetz elaborated, highlighting Cain’s repost of a statement by former Labor Secretary Robert Reich criticizing the influence of money in politics, to which Cain added her own hashtag, “#KillMoreCEOs.” Chaffetz remarked, “The 26-year-old entertainer — if you can call her that — shared a post by former Labor Secretary Robert Reich calling money and politics ‘the root of our dysfunction,’ while adding her own quote, ‘#KillMoreCEOs.’”

This controversy comes just a little over a month after a high-profile case: the Dec. 4, 2024, murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Luigi Mangione, the American man arrested in ltoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9, is the suspect in the case. Mangione’s arrest has intensified negative views of the health insurance industry and increased calls for reform.

The Big Weekend Show hosts discussed the case, with Chaffetz citing a poll indicating that Gen Z and college students are more likely to sympathize with Mangione and view Thompson’s murder as a reflection of systemic issues. “This comes as a recent poll shows college students and Gen Z sympathize more with the suspect,” he adds, “and find Thompson’s murder acceptable.”

Online polls showed that older Americans viewed Mangione negatively.

Co-host Jackie DeAngelis dismissed Cain’s music, stating, “I don’t know who that singer is and I’m not familiar with their work.” Chaffetz added, “She’s got about 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify. She does have an audience, and I hope she gets called out for this.”