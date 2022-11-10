Perfume Genius Covers Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 10th, 2022 - 1:47 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to consequence.net artist Perfume Genius recently visited Electric Lady Studios to record on Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series, where Genius did several of his own original songs from the new four-track EP which includes a cover od Radiohead’s tune “4 Minute Warning.”

For some who may not know “4 Minute Warning” was first released on In Rainbows Disk 2 which is the collection of B-sides Radiohead shared following their classic 2007 album In Rainbows. On Genius‘s version of the song, he does not use the percussions and instead uses a lovely the ambient sound that brings a feeling of floating in the atmosphere. Without a sense of time, this cover does feel like being being people are being sent to a mystical and magical space.

“Touring over the last year has been really inspiring after so long away,” Hadreas said in a press release. “I am happy to have a document of the new vibrancy and rousing spirit my band brings to the live versions of our most recent albums. ‘4 Minute Warning’ became a favorite of mine during lockdown, something I would sit and sing over and over on the piano in my room. I’m happy to be out of that room now and sharing again.” said Genius