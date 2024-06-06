Perfume Genius Announces Fall 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Collin Herron June 6th, 2024 - 4:40 PM

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Perfume Genius’ critically acclaimed album Too Bright originally released by Matador on September 23, 2014. To celebrate this milestone, Perfume Genius has announced the Too Bright 10th Anniversary Tour, with dates kicking off September 16 at The Atlantis in Washington, D.C. and concluding with a two-night stand at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever in Los Angeles on September 26 and 27.

The tour stops at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on September 17. Throughout the tour Perfume Genius will play the Too Bright album in its entirety.All dates are below and tickets are on-sale Friday, June 7 at 10AM local time. Around this time two years ago, Perfume Genius released the Ugly Season album alongside their Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates. In a statment on mxdwn.com, Satterwhite said “This project is the genesis of a whole new direction that I’m taking, one that I’ve been thinking about within this endemic culture, since 2020,” .

On September 20 Perfume Genius will release a new crystal-clear vinyl reissue of Too Bright via his long-time label Matador Records.

Photo credit: Owen Ela

Perfume Genius “Too Bright” Tour Dates:

September 16 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

September 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 18 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

September 24 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever