Amyl & The Sniffers Return With New Single & Video “U Should Not Be Doing That/Facts”

Amyl and The Sniffers, have released a incredible single titled “U Should Not Be Doing That” / “Facts”. This is first release of new music the first from the grou since its 2021 sophomore album Comfort To Me.

“U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Facts” showcase the incredible vocal talent of Amy Taylor. Dec Martens, Gus Romer and Bryce Wilson incorporated sonic elements. The song has an up-tempo beats and it gets you hype when you hear it. The video takes place outside of a liquor store with Amy Taylor singing and performing the song.

The “U Should Not Be Doing That” / “Facts” single is available across digital platforms, with a physical 7″ release to follow on June 28.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt