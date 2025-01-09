Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson Announce New Solo Album The Overview For March 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2025 - 5:17 PM

Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson has announced his solo album, The Overview, will be arriving on Fiction Records in a wide range of formats, including digital, CD, LP, Blu-ray, D2C exclusive boxset, D2C exclusive red vinyl LP (with poster) and retail exclusive mint color LP on Friday, March 14.

Written, produced and mixed by Wilson at his home studio between December 2023 and August 2024, The Overview sees the world-renowned artist once again expanding the parameters of progressive music, a genre he has long helped redefine through both his groundbreaking solo career and landmark work with Porcupine Tree.

The 42-minute collection is comprised of just two epic tracks, “Objects Outlive Us” and “The Overview,” each made up of distinctive musical sections that flow from one to the next, playing out as unique and continuous pieces. Once again, Wilson’s resolutely expansive music incorporates everything from glistening electronics to post-rock and beyond by pushing forward the singular sound and vision that has long defined his wildly ambitious body of work for more than three decades.

“The Overview is a 42-minute long journey based on the reported ‘overview effect,’” says Wilson, “whereby astronauts seeing the Earth from space undergo a transformative cognitive shift, most often experiencing an overwhelming appreciation and perception of beauty, and an increased sense of connection to other people and the Earth as a whole. However, not all experiences are positive; some see the Earth truly for what it is, insignificant and lost in the vastness of space, and the human race as a troubled species. As a reflection of that, the album presents images and stories of life on Earth, both good and bad.”

The Overview Tracklist