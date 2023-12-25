Steven Wilson Of Porcupine Tree Shares New Christmas Song “December Skies”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 25th, 2023 - 6:00 AM

According to loudwire.com, prog rock musician Steven Wilson has released his very first Christmas song, which features lyrics written entirely by the AI (artificial intelligence) program ChatGPT. Wilson is known as the leader of the rock band Porcupine Tree adventurous solo career. The name of Wilson‘s latest ditty is called “December Skies,” which was created as a result of a challenge issued by a friend. According to a video post on social media, the artist explaining how the song came to be and Wilson further notes he was apprehensive about writing an original Christmas song because “I could never write Christmas lyrics that I would be happy with.” Wilson’s friend Jonathan had a counter and asked ChatGPT to write Christmas lyrics in the style of Wilson.

The prog singer and multi instrumentalist has been fearless in his musical career by frequently challenging himself to explore new areas in his own unique way. With “December Skies,” Wilson was tasked with something completely different by performing music music to go along with the pre written AI lyrics.

In the following Wilson shares his thoughts about his latest tune: “So there’s now a track called ‘December Skies,’ which is a collaboration between me and artificial intelligence kind of pretending to be me, which is a really strange, surreal feeling as I’m sure you could imagine.”

As a whole, “December Skies” is a love ditty by how Wilson was challenged to create music in a different way. Although AI created the lyrics, the music is lovely by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with the sounds of holiday magic while the artist serenades the ears with his solid vocal tones.