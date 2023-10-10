Steven Wilson On Another Possible Porcupine Tree Reunion

Home News Savanna Henderson October 10th, 2023 - 3:59 PM

Iconic British musician and progressive rock maestro Steven Wilson has recently set the music world ablaze with speculation about another potential reunion of his renowned band, Porcupine Tree. Fans of the group, which had a profound influence on the progressive rock genre, have been eagerly awaiting any news regarding a possible comeback. While no official statement or press release has been issued as of yet, Wilson’s hints and comments have stirred the pot, igniting excitement among fans.

Porcupine Tree, originally formed in 1987, took the progressive rock scene by storm with its intricate compositions, thought-provoking lyrics, and genre-defying sound. The band released numerous critically acclaimed albums, including “In Absentia” and “Fear of a Blank Planet,” before going on a hiatus in 2010. Since then, Steven Wilson has embarked on a successful solo career and has become a highly regarded producer and artist in the music industry.

In a recent interview with mxdwn.com, Wilson discussed the possibility of Porcupine Tree’s revival, sparking the interest of fans worldwide. While not confirming a reunion, he shared, “I’m not averse to the idea of making another Porcupine Tree record or doing some more Porcupine Tree shows. I love those guys, and I love the music we made together.”

Wilson’s words have led to speculation within the music community about whether the band will regroup for new material or tour again. It has been over a decade since their last studio album, “The Incident,” and fans are eager to see what the future holds for this iconic outfit.

Despite the excitement and anticipation, it’s important to note that no official announcement or plans have been confirmed at this time. Fans will need to remain patient while keeping a close watch on Wilson’s official channels and any potential updates.

For more on Steven Wilson and any future developments regarding a Porcupine Tree reunion, stay tuned to mxdwn.com. Until then, aficionados of progressive rock can only hope for the return of one of the genre’s most influential and beloved acts.

