Clipping Releases Bouncy New Track “Keep Pushing”

Clipping has shared a new song “Keep Pushing”.The release follows Clipping putting out the official video for “Run It”.

This new song is one of the singles from Clipping’s upcoming album, to be released in 2025. The new album’s release follows the group’s horrorcore series Visions of Bodies Being Burned (2020) and There Existed an Addiction to Blood (2019).

The song has electro-funk and big-beat elements that are sure to please the ear. It also features bouncy verses with a unique flow, paired with a simpler, slower chorus. “Keep Pushing” is a very danceable track. A commenter on the new song describes it perfectly as “Acid Techno Rap”. It’s unique and interesting. You aren’t super sure where the song is going to go. It takes you through a journey and ends with beautiful soft melodic strings.

The lyrics are light-hearted but by no means basic. On this track, it’s easy to appreciate the word-smithing of Clipping.

The song was written and produced by Clipping, with strings from John W. Snyder, mixing from Steve Kaplan and the mastering was done by Levi Seitz at Blackbelt Mastering.

Listen to “Keep Pushing”:

Previously in 2019, Clipping played the Adult Swim Festival. Next year, Clipping will play Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival, on March 29th, 2025. Tickets for the upcoming festival are available now. The press release states that Clipping is going to be announcing additional tour dates soon.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister