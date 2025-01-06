Kanye West and Kai Cenat Settle Feud Over Jokes About Ill-fitting Yeezy Sweatpants

Home News Lauren Rettig January 6th, 2025 - 4:36 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

NME reports that Kanye West has ended his feud with Kai Cenat after privately messaging the award winning streamer. Fans speculated whether West and Cenat had reconciled after an edited photo surfaced online showing a horse wearing a black coat emblazoned with the word “Bully” – the name of West’s highly anticipated 11th solo album – in Cenat’s bedroom. The Twitch star addressed the confusion in a recent stream, stating that he himself doesn’t “even know what this shit means.”

Cenat told his chat: “Listen, I know he’s got an album coming out and – I’m not gon’ lie – I think I’m officially a part of the rollout. I don’t know though. Brilliant move by him.”

The New Yorker then proceeded to call Ye’s manager, worried that West could just be “trolling” him. Later in the stream, Cenat got a call back and then said: “Oh my gosh. Kanye just texted me. Kanye said, ‘Happy New Year, family.’ I’m not lying to you. The beef is over, chat. The beef is over.”

Ye wishes Kai Cenat a Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/TACsw5pLtM — Gregor Estevan (@gregor_estevan) January 5, 2025

The pair fell out last March after Cenat reviewed a pair of sweatpants gifted to him by West. The item of clothing was extremely large on the streamer, so Cenat exaggerated his reaction and made fun of how big they were while livestreaming.

Cenat’s reaction caused Ye to privately message him on Instagram, warning him not to “make no joke about my clothes.” West went on to accuse the 23-year-old of being an “industry plant” who is “controlled” and was “told to diss [West’s] shit.”

A release date for Bully hasn’t been announced, but many hope the record will be out this year. The album will serve as a follow-up to West’s polarizing 10th LP Donda.

Last year, West released two of the three installments in his and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures album series. Vultures 1 was released in February, followed by Vultures 2 in August.

In other news, Snoop Dogg, Glorilla, Sexyy Red, Kevin Hart, Kyrie Irving and more helped Cenat become the most subscribed streamer on Twitch after he did a 30-day “Mafiathon” in November.