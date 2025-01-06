Daron Malakian Responds To System Of A Down Namedrop Joke During Golden Globes Ceremony

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2025 - 4:14 PM

According to loudwire.com, metal music made its way onto mainstream TV last night when comedian Nikki Glaser made a System of a Down joke at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The comedian was tasked with introducing actress Glenn Close, who was to present the award for Best Motion Picture. While listing off a few of Close’s accolades, Glaser threw in a tidbit about System of a Down.

“To present our next award please welcome, from Netflix’s Back in Action, three- ime Golden Globe Award winner, Hollywood icon and former drummer for System of a Down, Glenn Close.” said Glaser.

And now, System Of A Down‘s Daron Malakian took note of the mention and responded in a post on social media: “Bet you didn’t know! Bet you didn’t know! Somewhere between our first drummer Ontronik Khachaturian and John Dolmayan, Glenn Close was tearing shit up on the drums for us!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daron Malakian (@daronmalakian)

On a funny note, Close, who is known for playing Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmations, actually had to be censored during the broadcast due to her use of profanity. After citing a letter that late Hollywood icon Katharine Hepburn wrote to her about their shared “terrifying profession,” Close declared: “We are all so fucking blessed and lucky,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat