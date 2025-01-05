Down Reportedly In Studio Recording First New Album In Over A Decade

Home News Catalina Martello January 5th, 2025 - 3:25 PM

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

According to Blabbermouth.net, heavy metal group, DOWN, is recording a new album for the first time in over a decade. The group is made up of vocalist Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower and bassist Pat Bruders.

The group has entered the studio and the anticipated album is said to be due later in the year. In an interview with That Metal Interview, Windstein stated about the status of DOWN: ”I’ve been in DOWN world [for the last few months] kinda, writing with DOWN and finishing up the writing for the album that’s [gonna come] out [in 2025] at some point… We’ve got 10 new songs, man. It’s awesome.”

In April 2024, Windstein told Concrete Spew new DOWN material saying, “It just sounds like DOWN. I mean, it sounds refreshing because we haven’t done it in so long, gotten together with me and the guys and done it in — fuck — 12 years or something. So it sounds like DOWN, I think, to me, it sounds more old-school DOWN. And the reason I say that is I think we got to a point where… Like, the ‘NOLA’ record is so simple, and it just wrote itself; it was so simple. And that’s how this is coming about, which is great. We’re not overthinking it. We’re not trying to make things too complex. Phillip’s not trying to write so many lyrics and things. We just kind of got away — I hate to say ‘got away’, ’cause anything we do is DOWN, but, to me, we kind of got a little bit… We needed to go back and look at each other and just go, ‘Let’s just get in a room and do it like we did from the beginning.’ And that’s what it feels like to me. It’s very magical. The ideas and the working together, just bounce off of one another, it’s a natural thing.”

Below is a photo of some of the members in the studio. Fans are excited to hear new and fresh sound from this beloved heavy metal group. One of the comments on the post said, “Anytime I see these two together, it makes me so excited. Absolutely one of my top guitar duos of all time. It’s Absolutely magic to my soul hearing their music. Keep killing it, boys! Hopefully I’ll see y’all in 2025!”





