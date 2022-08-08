Saetia To Move Forward Without Jamie Behar Following Alleged Abuse Claims

Home News Skyy Rincon August 8th, 2022 - 3:32 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Saetia has announced that Jamie Behar will be exiting the band following claims of alleged abuse against him. The band has said that they will still be performing their shows in November, albeit without Behar.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the band explained, “Saetia is moving forward with our November shows, however we will be doing so without Jamie Behar involved with the band. We are shocked and disappointed and sorting through a lot of emotions and thoughts, but it’s the only way we can proceed.”

They went on to say that the most important consideration is that concert attendees feel safe and supported. They reiterated their mission to prioritize the community’s feelings and safety before stating that they would be updating fans with more information as the dates of the shows approach.

Cerce’s Becca Cadalzo came forth with the allegations of abuse on her Instagram page, she has created a highlights section dedicated to the claims where she has posted screenshots of texts and emails and detailed accounts of the allegations. Behar has since responded to the alleged abuse claims as well as his departure from the band in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I quit Saetia… specifically in an attempt to spare my friends and bandmates further abuse,” He continued, “All this outrage was over mean texts and snide remarks. No physical violence. No sexual violence. No threats. I was mean to her during our break up. PERIOD. She has never claimed anything more than that herself.”