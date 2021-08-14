Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued By His Attempted Rape Victim Over Alleged Harassment

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 14th, 2021 - 4:19 PM

According to PItchfork, Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are being sued by Jennifer Hough, a woman who Kenneth Petty attempted to rape back in 1994, for a pattern of harassment. The lawsuit alleges that Minaj and Petty reached out to Hough directly, offered her large sums of money and sent people to her house unannounced. This led to Hough moving out of her own home in August 2020.

Along with the harassment lawsuit, Hough is also suing Petty for sexual assault and battery, in relation to the incident that occurred between them in 1994. Hough is suing both Minaj and Petty for emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation.

In 1995, Kenneth Petty was convicted for assaulting Jennifer Hough. He was found guilty on one count of attempted rape in the first degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon. After the case, he was required to register as a sex offender. However, when Petty moved to Los Angeles in 2019, he failed to register as a sex offender in California. Petty pled guilty on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

This has seemingly been a tough year for Nicki Minaj. This past February, Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, New York. He was 64 years old. This January, Minaj settled the lawsuit over the Tracy Chapman sample in “Sorry” for $450,000. In January 2020, her brother Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on a conviction for sexual assault against a child. And in 2019, she fell under fire for a booked Saudi Arabia performance, as the country is notorious for their human rights abuses.