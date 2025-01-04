Neil Young Walks Back Comments On Not Playing Glastonbury “Due To An Error In Information I Received”

Home News Juliet Paiz January 4th, 2025 - 12:43 PM

According to NME, Neil Young has cleared up confusion about his Glastonbury performance, confirming that he will be headlining the festival in 2025 after all. Earlier, Young had said he wasn’t going to play at the event, citing an error in the information he had received. This led many fans to think he had pulled out.

However, in a new statement, Young explained that the whole thing was a misunderstanding. He said after getting the facts straight, he is now excited to be part of Glastonbury’s lineup and will be performing as planned.

The mix-up has been a bit of a rollercoaster for fans, but now they can rest easy knowing they’ll get to see the rock legend on stage. His announcement comes as a relief, with many looking forward to his set at one of the biggest festivals in the world.

Neil Young will now join other major acts set to play at Glastonbury 2025, and his return to the festival is sure to be one of the highlights. Fans can look forward to hearing his iconic music live, making it a performance to remember.

To enjoy more of Young’s music you can find live performances on his website Neil young archives.