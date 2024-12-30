Neil Young Performs “Pardon My Heart” For First Time In Five Decades

Home News Juliet Paiz December 30th, 2024 - 2:42 AM

According to Stereo Gum, at a recent concert, Neil Young gave fans an unforgettable surprise by playing “Pardon My Heart” live for the first time in 50 years. The song, which first appeared on his 1974 album On the Beach, has been missing from his setlists for decades, making this rare performance even more special.

The moment took the crowd by surprise as Young, with his trademark raspy voice, delivered a moving version of the emotional ballad. Joined by his band, he captured the same melancholy feel that made the original so powerful, but there was something fresh about the performance, too. It was clear that even after all these years, the song still held deep meaning for him.

Link to the video is here

For longtime fans, hearing “Pardon My Heart” live again was a special treat, a chance to connect with a lesser-known gem from his past. It also served as a reminder of just how vast Young’s catalog is and how his music continues to resonate. After half a century, “Pardon My Heart” remains as relevant as ever, showing just how timeless Neil Young’s music truly is.

Additionally, he performed “Silver and Gold” live for the first time in nearly 20 years! Fans have expressed their appreciation and excitement . To add on, in October of this year Neil Young endorsed Kamala Harris in a blog post.