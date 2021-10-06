Diplo Investigated For Sexual Misconduct In Los Angeles

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 6th, 2021 - 4:53 PM

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Thomas Wesley Pentz, also known by his stage name Diplo. The city is allegedly mulling charges of invasion of privacy and intentionally spreading a sexually transmitted infection. The investigation stems from a 2020 complaint to the LAPD, in which a 25-year-old woman accused Diplo of knowingly giving her chlamydia, recording sexually explicit videos of her without her consent, and distributing at least one of those videos. A spokesperson for the LA city attorney’s office told Consequence, “Our office is reviewing the referral and we have no further comment at this time.”

Allegedly, both Diplo and the unnamed victim have already sought out restraining orders against each other after the woman also allegedly told police that the DJ raped her after one of his Las Vegas concerts. In October 2020, an anonymous account posted an explicit video of the musician and his alleged victim. The clip was tweeted at several Twitter users who had been expressing support for the woman, which may be the basis for the invasion of privacy charges. However, the city attorney’s office does not seem to be considering rape or sexual assault charges at this time.

In a statement to consequence.net, Diplo’s lawyer Bryan Freedman states that this is “Yet more lies from the same disturbed individual who has been stalking and menacing Wes, his family and his friends for years. As is well known, this person tried to extort Wes for millions of dollars and, after he refused to pay her a penny, launched an unceasing campaign of harassment against my client. She has been peddling her lies around the country in a desperate attempt to harm Wes and those he loves, but she will not succeed.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi