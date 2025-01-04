Anti-Flag Band Members Dismissed From Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Justin Sane

Home News Juliet Paiz January 4th, 2025 - 12:35 PM

According to Metal Injection, a court has dismissed former members of Anti-Flag from a sexual assault lawsuit against the band’s frontman, Justin Sane. The lawsuit, filed in 2023, accused Sane of allegedly assaulting a woman during the band’s 2022 European tour. While Sane is still facing the legal claims, the court ruled that the former bandmates were not responsible and should not be included in the case.

The lawsuit claimed that Sane assaulted the woman in a hotel room, and the plaintiff sought damages for emotional distress. The legal action initially involved the band’s former members and the band’s management, accusing them of being complicit, but the court disagreed, saying there was not enough evidence to hold them accountable.

Even though the other band members have been cleared, the lawsuit against Sane is still ongoing. He has not faced criminal charges and denies all allegations. The case has drawn attention in the music world, with many questioning how bands and their teams handle serious allegations like this.

While the ruling removes the former band members from the lawsuit, the legal battle with Sane continues, keeping the controversy alive.

In September 2023 after a woman went on a podcast to describe the alleged assault Sane had done, 12 other women came out with stories of alleged assault from Sane that go as far back as the ‘90s. In March 2024 Sane was allegedly accused of attempting to flee to Europe amidst the lawsuit.