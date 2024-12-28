Zakk Wylde Reflects On First Time He Saw Pantera Play Live: “It Was Undeniable”

Home News Cristian Garcia December 28th, 2024 - 3:30 PM

In an article from BlabberMouth, legendary guitarist Zakk Wylde recently opened up about the first time he witnessed Pantera perform live, describing the experience as nothing short of transformative. In a candid reflection, the Black Label Society frontman and longtime Ozzy Osbourne collaborator shared his vivid memories of a night that left an indelible mark on him as a musician and a fan.

“It was a hot Texas night,” Wylde began, recounting the atmosphere of the small, unassuming venue. “The kind of place where you smell beer and cigarettes the second you walk in. But you could feel the buzz. People were saying, ‘You’re not ready for this.’ They weren’t kidding.” Wylde’s curiosity had been piqued by a friend who insisted he check out Pantera, a local band quickly gaining a reputation for their blistering live performances. As the house lights dimmed and the opening notes of “Cowboys from Hell” tore through the speakers, Wylde knew he was witnessing something special.

“Dimebag’s playing was just next level,” he said, referring to the late, great guitarist Dimebag Darrell. “It was bluesy but heavy, technical but raw. It hit you in the chest. Every note was dripping with soul and aggression. The rhythm section, anchored by bassist Rex Brown and drummer Vinnie Paul, made an equally powerful impression. It was like a freight train. Tight, groovy, and relentless. They had this ability to lock in and make the whole room move,” Wylde recalled.

And then there was Phil Anselmo, Pantera’s charismatic and ferocious frontman. “Phil was a beast. He wasn’t just singing; he was commanding the stage, commanding the crowd. It was like watching a preacher of chaos,” Wylde said with a laugh. As the set unfolded, Wylde found himself increasingly in awe. From the crushing riffs of “Domination” to the haunting power of “Cemetery Gates,” Pantera’s performance was a masterclass in heavy metal. “They weren’t just playing songs; they were delivering a sermon. Reflecting on that night, Wylde called it a pivotal moment in his life as a musician. “I’ve seen a lot of great bands, but Pantera was different. They weren’t just a band—they were a movement. That energy, that fire, it was undeniable.”

Wylde’s admiration for Pantera only deepened over the years, leading to his eventual role as a guitarist for the band’s tribute tour honoring the legacy of Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. “It’s an honor to carry the torch for them,” he said. “But I’ll never forget that first night. It was like seeing a fire ignite. You just knew they were going to change everything.”

For Wylde, Pantera wasn’t just a band he admired, they were a force of nature that forever reshaped his understanding of what live music could be. “That night, they didn’t just play music. They made history,” he said. Pantera’s legacy lives on, and for those like Zakk Wylde who experienced their raw power firsthand, it remains an enduring testament to the transformative power of heavy metal.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz