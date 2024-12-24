Lajon Witherspoon Of Sevendust Joins Mark Tremonti Onstage For Performance Of “This Christmas”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 24th, 2024 - 12:16 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Sevendust vocalist Lajon Witherspoon joined Mark Tremonti on stage in Orlando, Florida on December 14, in support of Tremonti ‘s recent releases, “Tremonti Sings Sinatra” and “Christmas Classics New & Old.” The musician was also joined by members of Frank Sinatra’s touring band, who have become the backbone musicians on both of these recordings.

Witherspoon and Tremonti performed a cover version of “This Christmas,” which is a song by American soul musician Donny Hathaway that was released in 1970 by Atco Records. The track gained renewed popularity when it was included in 1991 on Atco Records’ revised edition of the label’s 1968 “Soul Christmas” compilation album and has since become a modern Christmas standard, with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers reporting that it was the 30th most performed holiday song of all time.

Regarding how his participation in the concert came about, Witherspoon told the Johnny Dare Morning Show late last month: “Mark has been a family with us for so long. We went to dinner while Creed were in Kansas City after they went to that Chiefs game in early November. And as we were sitting at dinner, he looked at me and he’s, like, ‘Hey, man, what are you doing December so-and-so?’ And I’m, like, we’ll be at home getting ready for Christmas and getting ready to play with you guys.”