Thou Announce Winter 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2024 - 2:14 PM

According to metalinjection.net, American sledge metal band Thou have announced tour dates that lined up for January through April in both the U.S. and Europe. According to metalsucks.net, joining the band will be will be a variety of supporting acts that will jump on and jump off the various tour dates based on where Thou will be playing. Some of the bands include Null, Young Widows and Moloch.

For the upcoming tour, Thou will be visiting North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland and other cities before concluding in Pennsylvania. Shortly after the U.S. tour, the band will be performing in Brighton, Glossop, Birmingham, London and other countries. For tickets and more information, click here.

Thou Tour Dates

1/18 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

1/30 – Starkville, MS – Starkville Area Arts Council

1/31 – Birmingham, AL – Firehouse

2/1 – Nashville, TN – Blue Room

2/2 – Louisville, KY – Portal

2/3 – Cleveland, OH – Mahalls

2/4 – Winchester, VA – Bright Box Theater

2/5 – Richmond, VA – Warehouse

2/6 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

2/7 – Philadelphia, PA- Underground Arts Subterranean Dissonance

4/10 – Brighton, UK – Green Door Store

4/11 – Bournemouth, UK – Dorset Dooms Day

4/12 – Glossop, UK – The Globe

4/13 – Nottingham, UK – Billy Bootleggers

4/14 – Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon

4/15 – London, UK – Scala

4/18 – Tilburg, NET – Roadburn Festival