Devin Townsend Teases New Album Axolotl

Lauren Rettig December 23rd, 2024 - 5:12 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Loudwire reports that on top of all his other projects, Devin Townsend is working on yet another project behind the scenes. Townsend has issued his PowerNerd record, will be going on tour in the spring of 2025, is preparing for a massive undertaking with a live performance of his orchestral opera The Moth and has another more abstract offering called Axolotl in the works, but he says that each album has allowed him to pursue ideas n the concept of change through different vantage points.

“I think as we get older, the state of the world is just so chaotic that I think the ideas of mortality become more and more prevalent. Trying to quantify that in a way that is understandable to the parts of me that are afraid of these processes is what this period of work entails,” he shared.

“On a couple of occasions in my career I’ve had a period that yields significant amounts of music that are presented in different formats. And this is another example of that,” revealed the founder of Strapping Young Lad.

Elsewhere in the chat with Full Metal Jackie, Townsend details one of his more challenging creative experiences in putting the PowerNerd album together and what he loves about the art of creation.

He also spoke about his new Overexposed and Underdeveloped photography book, shares his ‘90s musical inspirations and reflects on his favorite touring cycle of his career. Check out the transcription of the conversation on Loudwire.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat