Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Perform Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” During New York Show

The duo of esteemed Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant and bluegrass-country vocalist Alison Krauss have offered a performance of the classic Led Zeppelin hit “Rock and Roll.” The duo’s cover was performed at CMAC in Canandaigua, New York, on the first day of June.

Stereogum has explained that the vocalists’ performance of “Rock and Roll” is especially notable in light of the fact that it was the first song that Led Zepplin played when they reunited in 1985, as well as the last song they’ve played together since 2007. While Plant has definitely sang this song, originally released on the band’s 1971 untitled fourth album, hundreds of times, the June 1 performance of the song is the first time we’ve heard Alison Krauss perform the hit.

The rendition of “Rock and Roll” offered by the duo is markedly different than the original, offering a take more in line with the country-bluegrass style that Alison Krauss is known for. The song is slightly different in tempo, and substitutes the original drum-focused intro with an intro showing off the backing band’s fiddler and guitarist. Throughout the song, Plant and Krauss sing the lyrics together, with their very distinct vocal ranges and styles creating a beautiful and unique harmony.

Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ rendition of “Rock and Roll,” as well as the original 1971 version via YouTube below.

Plant and Krauss’ June 1 show marks the kicking off of the duo’s Summer 2022 tour, set to last into mid-July. JD McPherson has previously been announced as a supporting act on certain summer tour dates. Plant and Krauss have recently released a new single together titled “Go Your Way.”