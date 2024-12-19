Alabama Shakes Reunite For First Show Since 2017 During Tuscaloosa Benefit Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2024 - 1:05 PM

According to consequence.net, Alabama Shakes reunited for the first time since 2017 at a benefit concert in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on December 18. The performance happened during the Tuscaloosa Get Up 3 benefit concert at the Bama Theatre. In addition to performances from Mike Cooley of Drive-By Truckers, Lee Bains of Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires, the band’s Brittany Howard was scheduled to play a solo set.

Everybody is on their feet for THE ALABAMA SHAKES at the Bama Theatre pic.twitter.com/9D85T9YPaZ — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) December 19, 2024

Instead, however, the artist surprised the audience by inviting her bandmates Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg and Ben Tanner onstage to join her. The quartet played nine songs, including fan-favorites “Hang Loose,” “Gimmie All Your Love” and “Hold On.” It marked their first concert together since their 2017 appearance at Osheaga Festival; the band announced an indefinite hiatus shortly after as Howard began to focus on her solo work.

Though the benefit concert performance shows that the door on Alabama Shakes is not entirely closed, it is unknown whether the band reconvene for more shows or new music. The Athens, Alabama group released the two albums, 2012’s Boys & Girls and 2015’s Sound & Color, before putting the project on pause in 2018.

Howard subsequently released her debut solo album, Jamie, in 201, and returned this year to offer her second solo album, What Now. Howard also made her acting debut this year as the titular character in the Netflix animated film Thelma the Unicorn.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford