Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes to Debut New Hardcore Band Kumite Live in Nashville

Charlotte Huot November 20th, 2024 - 7:20 PM

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes just announced on Instagram this past week that she will be debuting her new hardcore band called Kumite live in Nashville on Jan. 12 at Basement East.

With Howard already a part of the Alabama Shakes, Thunderbitch and Bermuda Triangle, Kumite will be her fourth band. Joining Kumite on stage will be bands Snõõper, Inner Peace, and Second Spirit, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

Presale for the show has begun and fans can use the code BEATS to access the sale. The sale for the general public starts on Friday at 11 a.m. central.

