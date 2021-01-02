Navy Blue Invites Yasiin Bey To Join In On New Track “Breathe”

Home News Kyle Cravens January 2nd, 2021 - 9:15 PM

Sage Elsesser, known musically by his stage name Navy Blue, recently dropped new song “Breathe” featuring Yasiin Bey.

In the song, Navy Blue makes sense of his inner turmoil’s. He wrestles with a range of political and personal grief. As the tune moves forward, By getting it of his chest and out into the world, Navy Blue reaches catharsis in the end. Navy Blue raps, “Most the trauma tied to my father/ Parallels of light shining on me/A knight in shining armor/Ignite the plight and karma.”

Yasiin Bay is featured, and he treads similar ground in terms of subject matter that Navy Blue did. His verse is filled with great bars and fluid wordplay. Yasiin Bey raps, “Sciences advance but don’t advance enough to change it/Stop it with your rockets, we already on a spaceship.”

Navy Blue is an American skateboarder, rapper, record producer, artist, and model. He has been pursuing these multiple artistic outlets since 2009. Earlier this year, Navy Blue released Àdá Idrin. He also featured on Earl Sweatshirt’s newest EP Feet Of Clay, on the bonus track “GHOST,” and DJ Preservation’s “North Bridge.”

Yasiin Bay, who previously released music as acclaimed rapper and wordsmith Mos Def released his newest album in ten years, but it can only be heard as part of an art installation.