Pavement Share Previously Unreleased 1992 Video For “Summer Babe”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2024 - 3:39 PM

According to stereogum.com, “Summer Babe (Winter Version)” is the opening track from Pavement’s 1992 debut album Slanted And Enchanted, which is one of the greatest and most iconic indie rock songs of all time. And now, the band has shared the previously unreleased “Summer Babe” music video that is a lo fi operation created by director Tanya Small as a teenager in New York City. The video was shelved because Spiral Stairs and Gary Young were back home in Stockton when it was filmed.

The story line for the video is the same as Grease’s but without a happy ending. Two people from different backgrounds separately waxing nostalgic about their time together. Back then, it was unlikely a club kid would be caught dead with an indie rocker.The video was filmed on 16mm and Super 8 film and edited. It took less than 2 hours to film and ll the footage was lost except for a VHS tape with this edit with its enduring timecode. The version of “Summer Babe” was from an unmastered cassette and the club kid outfit was borrowed from Love Saves the Day.