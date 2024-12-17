Chrissie Hynde Issues Statement Of Apology For Asking Pretenders Fans To Move Out Of Front Row To “Give Local Fans A Chance”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 17th, 2024 - 4:09 PM

According to stereogum.com, two months ago, Chrissie Hynde caused a lot of commotion by posting a list of rules for concertgoers at a Pretenders shows. In a message shared on her social media accounts, Hynde specified that although she appreciates fans who buy tickets for multiple stops on the same tour, the goal is to play for a different audience every night, so fans who would pop up in the front row multiple times may be asked to move to make room for “local faces.”

And now, the artist went on social media to share a post, where Hynde apologizes for her actions: “The other thing I said which seems to have caused offense in some quarters is when I asked that anyone who has seen more than a few shows, move back out of the front row and let the locals have the front. I will reinstate that we love to see people come back for more, but we travel the world to play to a new audience each night, so it’s good to see the locals up front. Come one and all…… but be fair!”