Gigi Ricci Absent From Lords Of Acid’s LA Show Following Flying Back To Europe For Hospitalization

In October 2022, Lords of Acid welcomed their new singer Gigi Ricci. On April 3, 2024, Lords of Acid announced a new tour featuring Ricci on lead vocals in honor of 30 years of Mortal Kombat. Gigi Ricci was absent for the tour’s last show in Los Angeles at the Teragram Ballroom, on June 7th, 2024.

On Instagram, Ricci explained her absence after being questioned in the comments of her posts. She explained that she had left with anorexia and a white blood cell infection which she flew back to Europe to attend to. She claimed that she allegedly had a dispute with Inja Van Gastel, wife of Lords of Acid front man Praga Khan. She also claims that she allegedly only received 20 dollars a day while on tour and said she left for herself and her family.

She states in a series of Instagram comments “…I have left with anorexia and infection on my white blood cells I did the last performances with my last energy and I’m proud of myself that I get home safely from San Francisco to Philadelphia to Frankfurt to Brussels by my self !!” She continues, “so I apologize that i was not there. I chose me and my family.”

Additionally Ricci states, “I never needed this job and not this disrespect they just needed a new singer and go on tour as fast as possible that’s the only truth I had 20 dollars a day…” Concluding by explaining, “first know everything and then judge… there are people getting benefits out of other people without remorse. Not my people. I love Praga, I trust him, but I will never tolerate the disrespect I got from Ms Khan [Inja Van Gastel]. So, I set my own boundaries and left for her own safety…nobody puts a finger in my face. Then she can sing the songs herself for 20 dollars a day…”

The claims made by Gigi Ricci, though unconfirmed, have made fans wonder about the future of Lords of Acid. The electronic band originally planned to make an album with Ricci. She responded affirmatively to a comment from a fan asking if she will remain with Lords Of Acid, stating “I will. Love you.”

