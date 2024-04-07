Lords Of Acid Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jordan Rizo April 7th, 2024 - 1:48 PM

Belgian/American electronic dance music group, Lords of Acid have recently announced their upcoming Spring 2024 dates. The musicians are evidently looking forward to their upcoming shows and tour through their various marketing strategies that promote their dates and build fans up with anticipation. Given that Spring is here and the dates are just around the corner, the anticipation and enthusiasm only continue to grow for both the musicians and the fans.

According to the press release, Starting April 3, “The iconic pioneers of Sextreme Disco LORDS OF ACID, featuring stunning new vocalist GIGI RICCI, are set to embark on a thrilling journey across North America with their highly anticipated MAKE ACID GREAT AGAIN TOUR!” With the collaboration with Gigi Rucci, it is evident that the group desires to add new dimensions and elements into their performances to make it more memorable and special for their fans. Moreover, it is a great opportunity for the band members to demonstrate their ability to perform with other artists and compliment each other to create a captivating and engaging performance.

As seen below, the shows commence at the end of April and go on until early June. The musicians are set to embark on a journey that incorporates performances in a variety of different cities. For example, the group is expected to perform in North American cities such as Toronto, Seattle, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more. With that being said, the musicians have a long journey ahead and can expect to meet a variety of different fans that all share one thing in common: their adoration for the musicians.

MAKE ACID GREAT AGAIN Tour Dates:

04/26 @ The Glass House Concert Hall – POMONA, CA

04/27 @ Sick New World Festival – LAS VEGAS, NV

04/28 @ The Nile Theater – MESA, AZ

04/30 @ Meow Wolf – SANTA FE, AZ

05/01 @ Lowbrow – EL PASO, TX

05/02 @ Vibes Event Center – SAN ANTONIO, TX

05/03 @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall – DALLAS, TX

05/04 @ Last Concert Café – HOUSTON, TX

05/06 @ Chelsea’s Live – BATON ROUGE, LA

05/08 @ The Abbey – ORLANDO, FL

05/09 @ Culture Room – FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

05/10 @ Orpheum Tampa – TAMPA, FL

05/11 @ Masquerade Hell – ATLANTA, GA

05/12 @ The Underground at the Fillmore – CHARLOTTE, NC

05/14 @ 9:30 Club – WASHINGTON, DC

05/15 @ Underground Arts – PHILADELPHIA, PA

05/16 @ Brighton Music Hall – BOSTON, MA

05/17 @ Racket – NEW YORK, NY

05/18 @ S.A.T. – MONTREAL, QC

05/19 @ Lee’s Palace – TORONTO, ON

05/21 @ The Magic Bag – FERNDALE, MI

05/22 @ The Vogue – INDIANAPOLIS, IN

05/23 @ The Rave II – MILWAUKEE, WI

05/24 @ Bottom Lounge – CHICAGO, IL

05/25 @ Varsity Theater – MINNEAPOLIS, MN

05/28 @ Reelworks – DENVER (CO)

05/29 @ Metro Music Hall – SALT LAKE CITY, UT

05/30 @ Neurolux – BOISE, ID

05/31 @ Hawthorne Theatre – PORTLAND, OR

06/01 @ The Showbox – SEATTLE, WA

06/02 @ Commodore Ballroom – VANCOUVER, BC

06/04 @ Wow Hall – EUGENE, OR

06/05 @ Goldfield Trading Post – ROSEVILLE, CA

06/06 @ Great American Music Hal – SAN FRANCISCO, CA

06/07 @ Teragram Ballroom – LOS ANGELES, CA