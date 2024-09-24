Glass Animals Share New Sci-Fi Inspired Music Video “Show Pony”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 24th, 2024 - 3:41 PM

Returning to the U.K. from theirTour Of Earth, Glass Animals has share the otherworldly official video for “Show Pony. Lifted from the band’s fourth studio album, I Love You So F***ing Much, the video is a sci-fi tale of love, friendship and heartbreak, which thematically sits at the heart of I Love You So F***ing Much. Directed by Eoin Glaister, “Show Pony” is a western-inspired tale of an unlikely friendship, where an alien meets a cow.

While talking about the video, Glaister says: “Dave had a personal story he wanted to play out through aliens. I ran with this and added a cow. Naive really, given how hard they are to direct. We shot this in Mexico, which was an incredible experience. Locations were stunning, crew were exceptional, cast ideal, and the constant quesadillas spot on.”

In other news, Glass Animals will play iconic venues in U.K. and Europe, followed by Australia this winter, including London’s O2 and Sydney’s Opera House Forecourt. Last week, Glass Animals also stopped at Jimmy Kimmel Live! and delivered an incredible performance of their single “Creatures in Heaven.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister