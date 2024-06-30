Tinashe Announces New Album Quantum Baby For August 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Getting No Sleep”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 30th, 2024 - 5:44 PM

According to Pitchfork, singer Tinashe has announced her upcoming album Quantum Baby, set to be released this August. In anticipation for the album Tinashe has shared a new single “Getting No Sleep” and accompanying music video, following her last single “Nasty.” These are the only released songs on the upcoming album, nothing about any other potential tracks has been released thus far.

Much like “Nasty,” “Getting No Sleep” is full of sensuality and empowerment through reclaiming sexuality for oneself. With a warning for photosensitive epilepsy, Tinashe can be seen in the music video for “Getting No Sleep” driving to a bar far on the outskirts of the city to meet a double of herself. Seen kissing her double while interactions of patrons in the bar atmosphere are shown. Throughout the video the clips are seen under a heat sensor. This could potentially symbolize the feeling of being watched despite the bar being private. The motif of alternating cameras is persistent throughout the video. Surprisingly, the end of the video ends with a UFO light structure flying in the sky, for which one can only hope is foreshadowing for songs to come.

In a press release, Tinashe discussed the upcoming album by saying, “Quantum Baby is about getting to know me on a deeper level.” Which is reflected perfectly in the “Getting No Sleep” music video. “It’s about exploring who I am as a person and who I am as an artist. I’ve never been one to be put into a box, so the name ‘Quantum Baby’ encompasses all the different parts that make up who I am as a creative.”

Quantum Baby will be the second part in a trilogy of albums, the first part being her 2023 album BB/Ang3L. With these stunning new releases and a self-exploration focus on this new album, fans can only hope for wonderful things for Tinashe.

Current Tracklist for Tinashe’s Upcoming 2024 Album Quantum Baby:

“Getting No Sleep” “Nasty”

Album Cover Art for Tinashe’s Upcoming 2024 Album Quantum Baby:

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria