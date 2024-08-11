Tinashe Announces Fall 2024 Match My Freak Tour Dates

Home News Alana Overton August 11th, 2024 - 10:03 PM

R&B sensation Tinashe has thrilled fans with the announcement of her Fall 2024 “Match My Freak” tour dates. Known for her electrifying performances and genre-blending sound, Tinashe is set to bring her latest hits to cities across North America.

The tour, named after her highly anticipated upcoming album, promises an unforgettable live experience, with fans eager to see the singer’s dynamic stage presence and creative artistry in action. With tickets expected to sell out quickly, the “Match My Freak” tour is shaping up to be one of the season’s hottest events. The “Match My Freak” tour is set to kick off on October 14th 2024 in Anaheim, California, just two months after the release of Tinashe’s new album, Quantum Baby, out August 16th.

Match My Freak Tour

10-14 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

10-15 – San Diego, CA – Soma

10-17 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

10-20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10-22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

10-23 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10-24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10-26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

10-28 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10-30 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

10-31 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

11-01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11-03 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11-04 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

11-06 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11-10 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

11-11 – Toronto, ON – REBEL

11-13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11-14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

11-18 – Seattle, WA* – Showbox SoDo

11-22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11-24 – San Francisco, CA* – The Warfield

11-25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades