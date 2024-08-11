Tinashe Announces Fall 2024 Match My Freak Tour Dates

R&B sensation Tinashe has thrilled fans with the announcement of her Fall 2024 “Match My Freak” tour dates. Known for her electrifying performances and genre-blending sound, Tinashe is set to bring her latest hits to cities across North America.
The tour, named after her highly anticipated upcoming album, promises an unforgettable live experience, with fans eager to see the singer’s dynamic stage presence and creative artistry in action. With tickets expected to sell out quickly, the “Match My Freak” tour is shaping up to be one of the season’s hottest events. The “Match My Freak” tour is set to kick off on October 14th 2024 in Anaheim, California, just two months after the release of Tinashe’s new album, Quantum Baby, out August 16th.
Match My Freak Tour
10-14 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim
10-15 – San Diego, CA – Soma
10-17 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
10-20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10-22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
10-23 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10-24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
10-26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
10-28 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
10-30 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach
10-31 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
11-01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11-03 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11-04 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
11-06 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11-10 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
11-11 – Toronto, ON – REBEL
11-13 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11-14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
11-18 – Seattle, WA* – Showbox SoDo
11-22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11-24 – San Francisco, CA* – The Warfield
11-25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades