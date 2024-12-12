Posthumous Q Lazzarus Album Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus Announced For February 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2024 - 3:37 PM

According to consequence.net, The first album from the late Q Lazzarus, who best known for her song “Goodbye Horses,” will finally arrive in 2025. Q Lazzarus was the stage name of Diane Luckey, a New Jersey-born singer and songwriter who rose to fame after a series of collaborations with the director Jonathan Demme from 1986’s Something Wild to 1993’s Philadelphia.

Rumor has it, the artist was a taxi driver throughout the ’80s as her music career struggled, which changed one day when she picked up Demme and played him her music. Her band, Q Lazzarus and the Resurrection, broke up in 1996, after which Luckey disappeared from the public eye.

The artist eventually resurfaced in 2018 after fans tracked her down, revealing: “I just wanted people to know I am still alive, I have no interest in singing anymore. I am a bus driver in Staten Island.I have been for YEARS).” Luckey passed away in 2022 at age 61 and in her obituary, those close to Luckey confirmed she was working on a career-spanning project.

“At the time of her death, Diane was finishing work on a feature documentary about her life and music with filmmaker and friend, Eva Aridjis. The film will be released in 2023, along with an album of songs spanning her entire musical career.”

As for the album, the record label Sacred Bones has confirmed that they’ will be releasing Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus in February. The album will be released digitally, on vinyl and as an extended 2xCD edition. The tracklist features several unreleased songs that were recorded between 1985 and 1995 and curated from Luckey’s archive of cassette recordings and digital tapes.

Goodbye Horses: The Many Lives Of Q Lazzarus Tracklist

1. Goodbye Horses (Single Edit)

2. Heaven

3. I See Your Eyes

4. A Fools Life

5. Summertime

6. My Mistake

7. Hellfire

8. Don’t Let Go

9. Bang Bang

10. Goodbye Horses (New Wave Version)

11. Flesh For Sale

12. I Don’t Want To Love You Anymore

13. The Candle Goes Away

14. Fathers, Mothers, And Children Dying In The Street

15. Love Lust

16. Home

17. Momma Never Said

18. The Time Is Right (Dare)

19. Only You Can Light The Candle

20. Love Dance

21. Take The Time

22. Be Mine

23. It Don’t Mean Nothing