Crosses by Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez Share New Cover of Q Lazzarus’ “Goodbye Horses”

Crosses (†††), known for their somber and wicked tracks, brings their style to an 80s classic with their cover of Q Lazzarus’ Goodbye Horses. This is the 2nd single released since the duo teased they were working in the studio back in March and June with their 2020 cover of Cause & Effect’s The Beginning of the End being the first. Goodbye Horses, originally made popular in the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs, is given a rendition that takes the retro 90s mood and brings the song into the new decade with a sound that feels authentic, yet fresh. Composed of Deftones’ frontman Chino Moreno and Far’s guitarist Shaun Lopez, the duo put together a track that features a dark synth and an ethereal chorus that adds a cyberpunk aesthetic to an established classic. In direct contrast with their last release The Beginning of the End, which features a more upbeat and modern sound to the Cause & Effect single, Goodbye Horses provides a darker mood which should be a more familiar sound for fans of their self-titled album. This cover breathes new life into the original song by highlighting the parts that made the original great, instead of breaking it down and creating a brand new version. It keeps the slow and somber sound of the original as well as the emphasis on the philosophically driven lyrics. It then adds a twist with a dark synth throughout that creates and enhances a haunting atmosphere. The landscape of the song changes from a cool drive at night with the top down while thinking about life to a cool drive while running away from an unseen threat. With a balance between the original song and the synth rock sound Crosses (†††) is known for, this cover sounds relevant, but in the end you can still tell that it’s Q Lazzarus. Be on the lookout for more releases from Crosses (†††) coming in Spring 2022.