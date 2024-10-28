Cake Releases New Single “Billionaire In Space” With The Announcement of Their First New Album in 14 Years

Home News Lauren Rettig October 28th, 2024 - 6:18 PM

Experimental rock band Cake has just released their newest single titled “Billionaire In Space” along with an announcement for a new album – the first album release for the band since 2011.

Consequence reports that the band first teased their new album during a visit to Texas public radio station KSTX, where they performed “Billionaire In Space” live from a freight elevator. “Billionaire In Space” is their second new song since sharing “Hold You (Responsible)” for Songs For Sex, a NOISE FOR NOW and Artist Rights Alliance benefit compilation album that was released earlier this month. The band told KSTX that they hope to have their new album completed by the end of the year. They’ve also got another live album that they hope to put out soon as well.

“Billionaire In Space” follows the sad, notable journey that several real-life billionaires have taken to space (Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson), ignoring the challenges of a climate change-ridden Earth in the process. “Birds can’t fly away / But there’s a billionaire in space / In an air-conditioned capsule / His flight is smooth and cool / His seats are ergonomically designed,” founding frontman John McCrea sings as the band performs in a very cramped space. Watch the performance of “Billionaire In Space” below:

Other than sharing two new songs in the same month, Cake has been following their pattern of waiting years to release music with limited milestones – aside from their 2018 single “Sinking Ship” and several tours, including one in 2019 alongside Ben Folds and one that just wrapped up earlier this year.

In November, Cake will be playing shows in Las Vegas and Chicago; tickets are available here. Keep up to date with Cake related news on the band’s website.