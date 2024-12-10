Kerry King Ensures Fans Slayer Are “Never Gonna Make A Record Again & Never Gonna Tour Again”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 10th, 2024 - 5:54 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during his interview with Australia’s Metal Roos, Kerry King spoke about Slayer‘s future plans, following the band’s two festival appearances in September and October after a five-year hiatus: “We’re never gonna tour again. We’re never gonna make a record again. Mark my word: we’re never gonna make a record again, we’re never gonna tour again. Because that was the last thing. We said back in 2018, ‘This is our final tour.’ It took five years for us to come and say, ‘Hey, here’s a couple of shows, five-year anniversary.'”

While Elaborating on the significance of Slayer‘s comeback live performances more than four decades after the band’s formation, Kerry said: “I think it’s really cool. A lot of fans are into it. There’s gonna be haters who say, ‘Oh, they retired.’ Yeah. Whatever. This is all about celebration. Say a kid was 10 years old when we retired. Now he’s 15, 16. [It’s his] first opportunity to see us. I think that’s important.”

King also mentioned that Slayer‘s reunion shows were announced just a couple of weeks after he went public with the details of his new solo band and debut solo album. The guitarist said: “The Slayer announcement timing was not my favorite but my band was doing its thing. The festivals Slayer agreed to play, they wanted to release the information about us playing there, they wanted to announce it. So, the timing wasn’t in my favor, but everything went as it did and here we are in Australia with my new band kicking ass.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado