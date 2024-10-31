Louder Than Life Announce Slayer Will Be Returning As Headliners For 2025 Festival After Hurricane Helene Forced Cancelation

Home News Hunter Graham October 31st, 2024 - 4:02 AM

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Louder Than Life is set to return in 2025, and with it, metal legends Slayer will finally take the stage as headliners after their highly anticipated set during this years festival was canceled due to Hurricane Helene. Marking a triumphant return, Slayer is confirmed to headline the 11th edition of Louder Than Life, on September 18–21, 2025, at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.

Following the weather disruptions that led to the cancellation of Slayer’s 2024 reunion set, Louder Than Life has announced benefits for passholders affected by the storm. Single-day Friday passholders from 2024 are eligible for a full refund or a credit toward 2025 passes, while weekend passholders can receive a 25% refund or a credit for next year’s tickets. Detailed instructions for passholders will be provided by email.

As Louder Than Life gears up for 2025, metal fans have much to look forward to. With Slayer’s return and more announcements to come, the festival promises to once again deliver an unforgettable experience.