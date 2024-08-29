Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Shares Cover Of Tom Petty’s “You’re Gonna Get It” From Bad Monkey Official Soundtrack

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2024 - 9:16 AM

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s cover of Tom Petty’s “You’re Gonna Get It” has been released as a part of the forthcoming official soundtrack for Apple TV+ original series Bad Monkey. The soundtrack is scheduled to arrive on October 4 via WaterTower Music in collaboration with the late Petty’s estate.

The soundtrack includes a plethora of well known names in the music sphere from Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam to Sharon Van Etten, Fitz and the Tantrums, The War On Drugs, Larkin Poe, Kurt Vile, Stephen Marley, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff and more. Each of the artists were tasked with reinterpreting one of Petty’s iconic tracks.

Executive producer of Bad Monkey, Bill Lawrence, explained his creative decision, offering “Not only have I been a huge Tom Petty fan forever (every episode of Cougar Town was named after a song), but he is also quintessentially Florida. Having contemporary bands cover his music is not only a thrill for me, but it adds to the feeling that Florida itself is a character.”

Bad Monkey Tracklist

1. “You Wreck Me” by The War on Drugs

2. “Room at the Top” by Eddie Vedder

3. “I Won’t Back Down” by Sharon Van Etten

4. “Even the Losers” by Fitz and the Tantrums

5. “Don’t Do Me Like That” by flipturn

6. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Larkin Poe

7. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Jamie Jackson

8. “You’re Gonna Get It” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

9. “Sins Of My Youth” by Kurt Vile

10. “Yer So Bad” by Meridian Bros

11. “Wildflowers” by Charlotte Lawrence

12. “Into The Great Wide Open” by Lissie

13. “Don’t Fade On Me” by Chiiild

14. “Supernatural Radio” by GoldFord

15. “You Don’t Know How It Feels” by Stephen Marley

16. “Here Comes My Girl” by Weezer

17. “Don’t Come around Here No More” by Nathaniel Rateliff

18. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Briston Maroney

19. “The Waiting” by Marcus King

20. “Breakdown” by Waz

21. “Free Fallin’” by Imaginary Future featuring Kina Grannis (Apple Exclusive)

22. “Bad Monkey Theme” by Waz & Jamie Jackson

23. “Yancy” by Waz & Jamie Jackson

24. “Dragon Queen by Waz & Jamie Jackson

25. “Eyes Over Keys” by Waz & Jamie Jackson

26. “Egg Chase Neville” by Waz & Jamie Jackson

27. “One That Got Away” by Waz & Jamie Jackson

28. “Bee Drop” by Waz & Jamie Jackson

29. “The Storm is Coming” by Waz & Jamie Jackson

