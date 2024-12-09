Taking Back Sunday Play With Former Guitarist & Vocalist Fred Mascherino For First Time Since 2007

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2024 - 6:59 PM

According to nme.com, Taking Back Sunday performed two shows over the weekend, where they surprised fans by performing with Fred Mascherino for the first time in over a decade. Both shows took place as part of Taking Back Sunday‘s annual Holiday Spectacular, which was held at the Starland Ballroom in New Jersey on December 7.

For the first gig, the band stripped things back with an acoustic set that consisted of five songs. This was a surprise for fans too because the show included a rare rendition of the 2004 track “Existentialism On Prom Night” by guitarist and singer John Nolan’s band Straylight Run.

Both bands are set to play When We Were Young Festival next year, and the event was confirmed as Straylight Run’s first show to be announced since they reunited in 2021. Later on in the day, people saw another surprise lined up, as Taking Back Sunday brought out former singer and guitarist Fred Mascherino for the first time in 17 years.

It was lovely to have @thecolorfred join in for Liar and MakeDamnSure last night at @starlandNJ . What a wonderful end to the 10th annual Holiday Spectacular. Thank you for keeping this tradition alive . 🎄🎄🎥: @SalmaBustos pic.twitter.com/rpj1Txii8Z — Taking Back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) December 8, 2024

The musician appeared as part of the band back in the Where You Want To Be and Louder Now era. The musician’s appearance at the New Jersey gig came as a surprise to fans as it marked his first time on stage with the Taking Back Sunday since he left the line up in 2007.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin