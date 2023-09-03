Taking Back Sunday Announces New Album “152” For October 2023 Release

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 3rd, 2023 - 1:17 PM

photo by Jenna Houchin

Taking Back Sunday recently announced their new Album which is set for release on October 27, 2023. The album is entitled 152 and their new single “S’old” is a great indicator of what’s to come.

NME states, “The upcoming LP will be the eighth album from the New York rock veterans, and their first full-length LP in seven years, following on from 2016’s ‘Tidal Wave’.” … “Produced by Tushar Apte (Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), the album gets its name from the section of road in North Carolin, where the band and their friends would meet up as teenagers. It also features 10 “intensely vulnerable and absorbing” new tracks, which see the four-piece showcase a fresh sense of purpose.”

152 was supposedly also inspired by a long period of uncertainty that we’ve all experienced in recent years and the members of the band reflect on how this rollercoaster affected them emotionally during those times.

This emotional and intense album won’t be one to miss. “You would think after 20 years, we knew what each other is going to do,” said frontman Adam Lazzara. “But there were so many times making this record where I heard the initial idea and thought I knew where it would go, but then I was super surprised. It’s those kinds of surprises that make it so exciting. That’s why we all still want it so badly.” A true way of speaking to the creative process this album will surely impress us all.

